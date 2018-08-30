Iran, Iraq to ink MoU on Arbaeen

He made the above remark in his meeting with Iraqi Interior Minister Qasim al-Araji and said, “the two sides expressed their readiness to broaden their cooperation in relevant issue.”

In order to better coordinate Arbaeen pilgrimage affairs as well as arrival and departure of Iranian pilgrims in Arbaeen, this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be inked in the next few days in Iraqi capital Baghdad in the presence of Iranian Minister of Interior Abdol-Reza Rahmani Fazli. (MoU), he maintained.

In this meeting, the two sides discussed the launching of Arbaeen Joint Coordination Committee in the field of boosting security and facilitating entry and exit of pilgrims.

Organizing contributions and vows donated by the people and religious boards of the country during Arbaeen in Iraq were also discussed between the two sides, he opined.

About four million Iranian pilgrims and two million Iraqi tourists and pilgrims travel to Iraq and Iran respectively per annum, he said, adding, “half of Iranian pilgrims travel to Iraq during Arbaeen ceremony, which marks forty days after the Day of Ashura, the day Imam Hossein (AS) and his true companions martyred in the Battle of Karbala, in the presence of interior ministers of Iran and Iraq over the next two days.”

