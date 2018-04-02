Iranian judo team finishes Tbilisi Grand Prix 2018 with one silver

TEHRAN, Apr. 02 (MNA) – Iranian Jodo team has finished Tbilisi Grand Prix 2018 in Georgia with Javad Mahjoub’s only silver medal while other 6 Iranian sportsmen were eliminated from the international event.

Heavy weight Mahjoub at +100kg category had overcome judokas from Russia, France, and the host country Georgia to reach the final, but he could not overcome another powerful Georgian sportsman Geuram Tushishvili to grab the title and won Iran’s single medal in the international event.

Iran had entered Tbilisi Grand Prix 2018 with 7 judokas, meanwhile one of them resigned the event after it was announced that he had to face a representative from Israel.

Tbilisi Grand Prix 2018 started on March 30, and finished yesterday April 1.

The competitions attracted 302 judokas from 38 nations, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Georgia, Germany, Poland, Russia, Switzerland, Ukraine, the United States and Iran.

The Iranian team has now traveled to Antalya, Turkey to prepare themselves for Antalya 2018 Grand Prix beginning on April 6 lasting until April 8.

KI/4261271