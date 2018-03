TEHRAN, Mar. 25 (MNA) - Iranian judoka Mohammad Mehdi Rastgar won a bronze medal in +90 kg weight class in Judo International Masters Bremen in Germany.

A number of 14 athletes fought for colorful coveted medals of this weight category.

Another Iranian athlete Amir-Hossein Yazdani bagged the 7th title in 50 kg weight class, the report added.

Being held from March 23-25, 2018, some 414 judokas from 15 countries are participating in Judo International Masters Bremen.

MA/82870572