Iran to support Iraq’s upcoming election results

TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (MNA) – Iran’s Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi said on Sunday that Iran will support the results of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Speaking at a ceremony at Iran's embassy in Iraqi capital Baghdad to celebrate 39th anniversary of the victory of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iraj Masjedi detailed the achievements of the Islamic revolution in Iran.

After talking about Iranian Revolution’s achievements, Masjedi told a large number of Iraqi officials who were present in the ceremony that Iran always supports a political solution for the problems region, adding that regional countries must decide for themselves as the interference of foreign countries in the regional issues complicates the situation.

Masjedi highlighted that Iran will support the Iraqi government after the results of upcoming parliamentary elections have come out.

He congratulated the Iraqi government and people on the victory over ISIL, saying that Iran will stand alongside its friendly and neighboring country during the process of reconstruction of the country.

Iran’s ambassador to Iraq went on to conclude his remarks with expressing his appreciation to the Iraqi government for hosting Iranian pilgrims during Arbaeen pilgrimage.

KI/IRNA82828796