1 September 2018 - 10:12

Iran prioritizes secure, unified Iraq as neighbor: FM spox

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi asserted that Iran prioritizes Iraq as a unified and secure neighbor.

Pointing to the expulsion of Iraq’s national security adviser, Ghasemi said on Saturday that Iran will not interfere in domestic affairs of the country.

He underlined “the Islamic Republic gives priority to a secure, unified and progressed Iraq as a neighbor.”

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi sacked Falih Alfayyadh, the national security adviser, from his positions for his involvement in the government formation talks on Thursday, saying this undermines the task of the security apparatus.

