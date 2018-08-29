Iran calls on Iraq to ease pilgrimage for Iranian victors

In a bid to coordinate the issues related to the Great March of Arbaeen the Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari on Wednesday in Baghdad.

The Iranian diplomat, in this meeting, called Iraqi officials to be cooperative in coordinating the relevant issues to ease the process of providing services to Iranian pilgrims. He asked Iraqi officials to issue visa for Iranian pilgrims with fees collected in Iranian currency.

Masjedi also thanked Iraqi government, people and official for the hospitality and services offered in the last edition of the march in 2017.

Also the ways to broaden and deepen bilateral relations between Iran and Iraq were discussed by the two sides in the meeting.

“Iran’s accompaniment with Iraq in the hard time of fighting terrorists will never be forgotten,” said the Iraqi foreign minister for his part saying that Iran’s helps and supports for Iraq during the time of ISIL war on Iraq has made the relations between the two neighboring countries deeper.

Jaafari also voiced Iraq’s readiness to cooperate with Iran for offering best services to Iranian pilgrims visiting Iraq in the time of Arbaeen March.

The Iraqi diplomatic chief then referred to his invitation to Foreign Minister Zarif and voiced hope that the upcoming visit contribute more to the bilateral relations of Tehran and Baghdad.

