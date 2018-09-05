Iran interior min. flies to Baghdad for security talks

During his one-day visit to Baghdad, Rahmani Fazli is slated to hold bilateral meeting with Iraqi counterpart.

The two sides are also to discuss issues related to magnificent holding of Arbaeen ceremony this year, as well as border and regional issues.

Iran's interior minister will be accompanied by Iran's Deputy Interior Minister for Security Affairs Hossein Zolfaghari, NAJA Border Guard Commander Brigadier General Ghasemi Rezaei, governor-general of Kermanshah province Houshang Bazvand, and Deputy Interior Minister Ramezan Shojaei Kiasari.

LR/4394524