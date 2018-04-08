Iranian Judoka through to final after 3-1 win over Brazil

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – Iranian judoka Javad Mahjoub won his games in Turkey at the Antalya Grand Prix 2018 to march into the final event of the over 100-kilogram weight class contest on Sunday.

The IJF World Judo Tour’s final stop before the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualification phase is underway while the Antalya Grand Prix has attracted 319 judoka and 50 nations to the country’s famed resort city.

The win, which guarantees the Iranian Judoka a silver medal, set up a last-two tie against Russian 20 year Judoka Inal Tasoev.

