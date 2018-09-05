  1. Politics
5 September 2018 - 17:45

Iran, Iraq high-ranking delegations meet in Baghdad

Iran, Iraq high-ranking delegations meet in Baghdad

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – High-ranking delegations of Iran and Iraq met on Wednesday in Baghdad to discuss issues related to holding of Arbaeen March this year, as well as border and regional topics.

Delegations, headed by Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli and Iraqi Interior Minister Qasim al-Araji, conferred on the latest international issues, as well as the requirements of holding the Great March of Arbaeen.

According to reports, a Memorandum of Understanding on Arbaeen-related issues is going to be signed by officials of the countries today.

Iran's interior minister accompanied by Iran's Deputy Interior Minister for Security Affairs Hossein Zolfaghari, NAJA Border Guard Commander Brigadier General Ghasemi Rezaei, governor-general of Kermanshah province Houshang Bazvand, and Deputy Interior Minister Ramezan Shojaei Kiasari traveled to Baghdad this morning.

Arbaeen is a religious observance that occurs 40 days after the Day of Ashura. Pilgrims, including more than two million Iranians, annually convene in the holy city of Karbala – where Imam Hussein is buried – to mark Arbaeen which, this year, will be held on October 30.

MAH/4395112

News Code 137496

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News