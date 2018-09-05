Iran, Iraq high-ranking delegations meet in Baghdad

Delegations, headed by Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli and Iraqi Interior Minister Qasim al-Araji, conferred on the latest international issues, as well as the requirements of holding the Great March of Arbaeen.

According to reports, a Memorandum of Understanding on Arbaeen-related issues is going to be signed by officials of the countries today.

Iran's interior minister accompanied by Iran's Deputy Interior Minister for Security Affairs Hossein Zolfaghari, NAJA Border Guard Commander Brigadier General Ghasemi Rezaei, governor-general of Kermanshah province Houshang Bazvand, and Deputy Interior Minister Ramezan Shojaei Kiasari traveled to Baghdad this morning.

Arbaeen is a religious observance that occurs 40 days after the Day of Ashura. Pilgrims, including more than two million Iranians, annually convene in the holy city of Karbala – where Imam Hussein is buried – to mark Arbaeen which, this year, will be held on October 30.

