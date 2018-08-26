Iranian woman athlete gains silver in Asian Games

In the final match of Women’s -55kg category held at JCC Plenary Hall, the Iranian athlete was defeated by world champion Tzuyun Wen 0-4 and received the silver medal. Representatives from Indonesia and Macau collected the bronze medals of this category.

Khaksar overpowered Afghanistan’s Latifa Haidare 9-0 in the first step. Then, she overpowered Indonesia’s Cokorda Istri Agung and advanced to the semifinal. Proving her quality, Khaksar defeated China’s Jiamei Ding 5-1 to win the ticket to the final bout.

2018 Asian Games started on August 18 in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang and will wrap up on September 2.

