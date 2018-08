The Iranian 3x3 basketball team defeated Thailand 21 to 7 to win the bronze medal at the 18th Asian Games.

Collecting 14 gold, 14 silver and 12 bronze medals, Iran currently ranks 4th in the medals table after China, Japan and South Korea. Indonesia and North Korea with 12 and 11 gold medals are just behind Iran in the ranking.

2018 Asian Games is underway in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang where thousands of Asian athletes are competing in 42 different sports.

KI/4385549