Rozita Alipour adds one silver to Iran’s medal tally in Asiad

In women’s -61 final bout held at JCC Plenary Hall, the Iranian woman athlete settled for the silver after losing the match to Chinese Xiayang Yin. The 3-minute match ended with a 0-0 draw but all five referees voted in favor of Yin and announced her as the gold medalist. Hong Kong’s Wan Yu Choi and Uzbekistan’s Barno Mirzaeva gained bronze medals of this category.

Alipour defeated South Korea’s Sujung Shin 5-0 in her first step and then overpowered Thailand’s Arm Sukkiaw 3-0 to reach the semifinal. Her contest with Uzbek practitioner also ended with a 0-0 draw but referees recognized Alipour as the winner.

Collecting 14 gold, 14 silver and 10 bronze medals, Iran is currently ranked 4th in the medals table after China, Japan and South Korea. Indonesia and North Korea with 12 and 11 gold medals are just behind Iran in the ranking.

2018 Asian Games is underway in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang where thousands of Asian athletes are competing in 42 different sports.

