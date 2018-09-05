Indonesia not successful Games for Iranian women

Iran took part with 57 sportswomen in the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, winning two gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals.

Karate practitioner Hamideh Abbasali and shooter Najmeh Khedmati claimed two gold medals for the Persians.

In the Asian Games in Indonesia a total of 105 sportswomen represented Iran and seized one gold, 10 silver and seven bronze medals.

Women’s Kabaddi made history in the Games, bringing an end to Indian supremacy in the sport.

Women’s success in sporting events in recent years has grasped much attention in Iran.

It is hard to believe that just a few years ago Iranian women couldn’t win a medal in the continent’s event, however, today Persian female athletes proudly hold Olympic medal in hand.

Kimia Alizadeh became the very first Iranian woman to snatch an Olympic medal, taking bronze in a taekwondo event in Rio 2016.

Successful stories of such certainly have a positive impact on the Iranian women to push themselves further to meet the challenges ahead.

Additionally, having more number of women in the Games proves the popularity of sports among the diligent Iranian women despite the obstacles and limitations they face daily.

However, future is bright for women in Iran since the next generation of female athletes are coming into the fields.

At the moment, so many Iranian football, futsal, basketball and volleyball players have experienced the continent events.

Furthermore, Iranian wrestlers and weightlifters are allowed to compete at the international events and it can pave the way for more women to get engaged in any sport.

Edited by Marjan Golpira

MNA/TT