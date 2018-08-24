Iran men, women win Asian Games 2018 kabaddi c'ship

The Iranian national team of men kabaddi defeated South Korea in the final match of the sportive field on Thursday and snatched the gold medal of the 2018 Asian Games underway in Indonesia.

The Iranian squad pipped the South Korean rivals 26 to 16 to be crowned as the champions of kabaddi in Asia. They had upset the South Koreans in the first half 10 to 8 and heavily burdened them in the second half with more raids.

Prior to reaching to the semi-final where the Iranian outfit defeated Thailand, the Iranian athletes defeated Japan, Pakistan, Malaysia, Nepal and Indonesia.

Coached by Gholamreza Mazandarani, the Iranian squad managed to garner the 12th gold medal for the Islamic Republic of Iran in the games.

In women's section, Iran also hurt India’s pride in kabaddi yet again as it delivered a second straight knockout punch to the sport’s most successful nation in the women’s gold medal match of the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta on Friday. Iranian women won the women’s title with a 27-24 thriller over India.

The Iranian women emulated thus their male counterparts, who had shocked seven-time champions India in the semifinals on Thursday.

