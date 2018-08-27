Women karateka adds bronze to Iran’s medal tally

In women’s -68kg category, Zanganeh downed Vietnam’s Thi Ngoan Nguyen 10-0 and won the bronze medal of the event.

She won Uzbek Dildor Annadurdieva 3-0 in the first step and then suffered a defeat to the title holder of the event, Kazakhstan’s Guzaliya Gafurova in the quarterfinals by vote of referees. Since the Kazakh practitioner advanced to the final, Zanganeh found the chance to compete for bronze.

Gafurova reclaimed her gold medal after defeating China’s Lingling Tang in the final.

Collecting a total of 14 gold, 14 silver and 12 bronze medals, Iran is currently ranked 5th in the medals table. Indonesia took Iran’s 4th place by gaining its 15 gold medal in Pencak silat event this morning.

The 18th editions of Asian Games officially started on August 18 in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang and will go through September 2.

