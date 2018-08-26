  1. Sports
Asian Games: Iran downs Kyrgyzstan in table tennis

JAKARTA, Aug. 26 (MNA) – Iranian men’s national team of table tennis defeated Kyrgyzstan in the first step at 2018 Asian Games, in Indonesia.

Iranian squad comprised of Afshin Noroozi, Noshad Alamian and Nima Alamian won Kyrgyzstan’s team 3-0. In the first match Afshin Noroozi won Aziz Kydyrbaev in three straight sets. Then it was Nima Alamian’s turn to win Alisher Iakupbaev 3-0 and finally, Noshad Alamian also had a 3-0 victory over Talgat Sagyndykov.

 Iran is in Group B of competitions along with Japan, Thailand, Kyrgyzstan and Maldives.

The Iranian team will face Japan today at 8 PM, Jakarta’s local time before facing Thailand and Maldives on Monday.

In the women’s category, the Iranian team lost the match against China 0-3 and won Qatar 3-0 on Sunday. The team, comprised of Mahshid Ashtari, Neda Shahsavari and Saba Safari, will take on India today at 6 PM local time.

2018 Asian Games is underway in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang where thousands of Asian athletes are competing in 42 different sports.

