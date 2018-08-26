Asian Games: Iran downs Kyrgyzstan in table tennis

Iranian squad comprised of Afshin Noroozi, Noshad Alamian and Nima Alamian won Kyrgyzstan’s team 3-0. In the first match Afshin Noroozi won Aziz Kydyrbaev in three straight sets. Then it was Nima Alamian’s turn to win Alisher Iakupbaev 3-0 and finally, Noshad Alamian also had a 3-0 victory over Talgat Sagyndykov.

Iran is in Group B of competitions along with Japan, Thailand, Kyrgyzstan and Maldives.

The Iranian team will face Japan today at 8 PM, Jakarta’s local time before facing Thailand and Maldives on Monday.

In the women’s category, the Iranian team lost the match against China 0-3 and won Qatar 3-0 on Sunday. The team, comprised of Mahshid Ashtari, Neda Shahsavari and Saba Safari, will take on India today at 6 PM local time.

2018 Asian Games is underway in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang where thousands of Asian athletes are competing in 42 different sports.

MAH/4384937