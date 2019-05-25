Iran to hold 1st conf. on equal opportunities in women’s sports

Mahin Farhadizadeh, Head of the sports and women commission of the National Olympic Committee of Iran (NOC), said Saturday that a conference on ‘Women, Sports, and Gender Equality’, the first of its kind in the country, will be organized sometime in November in Tehran.

She added that the conference aims to discuss the latest scientific and research findings on women’s sports and address challenges and ways to further improve the field.

According to her, the conference will also tackle issues such as “culture of women’s sports society”, “women and sports for all”, and “women and international sports.”

She also noted that Iran will host the women's sports commission meeting 2019 Asia, adding that they are now waiting for a response on the scheduled date for the event.

Photo: Iranian women's national futsal team celebrating 2018 continental title

