Iran to develop coop. in Syria's reconstruction

Iranian Minister of Defense (MoD) Brigadier General Amir Hatami arrived in Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday.

Upon his arrival in Damascus International Airport, he was highly welcomed by a number of senior Syrian military officials, military attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Syria Brigadier General Alinejad and Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Syria Javad Torkabadi.

The Iranian defense minister pointed to the development of bilateral cooperation in the new situation as the main objective behind his trip to Syria and said, "we hope that Iran will have an active participation in reconstruction of Syria."

He congratulated the victories of Axis of Resistance on terrorists and termed it as a turning point in regional cooperation.

In this two-day visit, Brigadier General Amir Hatami is scheduled to meet with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after visiting his Syrian counterpart today evening.

