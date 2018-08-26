Bashar al-Assad stresses long-term coop. with Iran

According to Syrian SANA news agency, during the meeting on Sunday afternoon Iran’s defense minister hailed the steadfastness of the Syrian people and leadership and their victory over terrorism as an example to follow not only for the peoples of the region but also for the entire world.

Brigadier General Hatami reiterated Iran’s stance in support of Syria’s unity and independence away from any outside interference, pointing out that Tehran will continue cooperation during Syria's reconstruction period regardless of the threats and pressures exerted by some countries supporting terrorism.

For his part, the Syrian President al-Assad hailed the Iranian defense minister’s visit, saying that it shows the depth of bilateral relations between Iran and Syria.

The Syrian president said that the US policies including its withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal, slapping sanctions on Russia and its attempts to prolong the war in Syria by supporting terrorist organizations affirms the correctness of the policies pursued by the anti-terrorism axis and the importance of enhancing its strengths in the face of the subversive and destabilizing American approach in the world.

Bashar al-Assad also hailed the long-sanding relations between the two countries, saying the rumors will not affect the strong bilateral ties that have existed since the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

The meeting was also attended by Syria's Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Army and Armed Forces, Defense Minister Gen. Ali Abdullah Ayoub , the Syrian Ambassador to Tehran and Iranian Ambassadorto Damascus, SANA further said.

KI/4385650