Defense min. vows to keep upgrading Iran’s missile power

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the remarks in the unveiling ceremony of a new generation of Fateh-e Mobin ballistic missiles ahead of the National Defense Industry Day commemorated on August 22.

“As I had promised the Iranian nation, I will spare no effort to boost the country’s missile capabilities,” said Amir Hatami, stressing that Iran’s defense and missile program is strictly based on deterrence.

He maintained that the defense ministry’s priority is to indigenize all needed strategic defense equipment, adding “today, all equipment needed by the Armed Forces is manufactured domestically without any reliance on foreign assistance.”

“With a powerful, smart and up-to-date defense industry, we will be able to preserve peace and stability, and today, the enemies are fully aware of the Islamic Republic’s defense power,” Hatami asserted.

Noting the unveiling of the new generation of Fateh-e Mobin missile, the defense minister said the production of the missile will lead to the undertaking of a huge step toward the development of Iran’s defense and deterrent capabilities.

He further maintained that all the progress made in upgrading the country’s defense power has taken place in the face of all-out sanctions on Iran’s defense industry.

