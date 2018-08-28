Iranian defense min. visits Aleppo, evacuation process

In his final schedule in Syria, Hatami paid visit to Aleppo region, with some Resistance Axis commanders in attendance.

Talking to commander, he hoped that peace and security would be established in Syria with efforts of people, government and Resistance warriors, adding that enemies’ sinister plots have been foiled by these efforts.

Visiting a base of rapid reaction forces and Iranian advisers, the Iranian minister appreciated their efforts in bringing about peace and stability in the region.

Hatami arrived in Syria on Sunday and held several meetings with President Bashar al-Assad, his Syrian counterpart General Ali Abdullah Ayyoub and other officials and also, signed a defense cooperation agreement with Syria.

MAH/4387275