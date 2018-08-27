Iran can aid Syria in developing military equipment

Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the remarks in a press conference on Sunday in Damascus following a meeting with his Syrian counterpart General Ali Abdullah Ayyoub.

“Iran’s private sector has high enough capacities to help the Syrian people and government in the reconstruction process,” said Amir Hatami, adding “the Islamic Republic also possesses a strong defense power and can help Syria to develop military equipment.”

The Iranian minister then condemned any foreign intervention in the internal affairs of Syria and the region, stressing the need for cooperation in Syria’s reconstruction, particularly by making use of the private sector capacities.

The Syrian minister of defense, for his part, thanked the efforts of Iranian advisers in helping Syrian nation, government and Armed Forces to fight against terrorist groups, adding “the planned global war launched against the Syrian people and government has been thwarted with the help of the Resistance Front and Iran’s effective role in eradicating terrorism in Syria.”

General Ayyoub maintained that Syria has now been cleansed from terrorism and the Syrian Army and Armed Forces will soon take control over Idlib.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Syrian Arab Republic have highly strategic relations that are unbreakable and unwavering,” he added.

MS/4385607