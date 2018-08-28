Hatami: Victory over terrorism in Syria deepens regional peace, security

In an interview with al-Mayadeen TV Channel on Monday evening, Hatami said that most of the Syrian territories which had been controlled by terrorists, returned to the Syrian state thanks to the victories achieved by the Syrian Arab Army.

He affirmed that the Syrian Arab Army and its allies will continue to fight terrorism till liberating all the Syrian territories to pave the way for the reconstruction process.

Hatami added that war on terrorism in Syria hasn’t finished yet as there are some areas which are still in contrrol of terrorists, indicating that the victory of the Resistance Axis in this war is important, not only for the people of the region, but also for the all the world.

Regarding the western threats on launching an aggression on Syria, Hatami said that this current scenario has been implemented several times and it hasn’t achieved any significant effect.

Hatami noted that Syria will not allow anyone to launch an aggression against it without retaliation.

He underlined the importance of the joint cooperation agreement which was signed on Sunday between the Syrian and Iranian armies, and the importance of Hezbollah’s role in confronting terrorism in Syria.

“The meetings held in framework of Astana have been useful, effective and constructive and the guarantor states played an effective role in these meetings,” Hatami said.

He added that the Syrian Government officially requested from Iran and Russia to cooperate with it as allies in facing terrorism, meanwhile some states which entered Syria without an official request by its government aimed at undermining the security and stability in the country and they must immediately withdraw.

SANA/MNA