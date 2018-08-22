Kosar fighter jet, 100% domestically-made

Brigadier General Abdolkarim Banitarafi made the remarks on State TV IRIB 2 last night, hours after the first home-made supersonic fighter jet named ‘Kosar’ was unveiled in the presence of President Hassan Rouhani yesterday morning.

“Kosar fighter jet is 100% indigenous and built inside the country. It's a predator aircraft whose mission is to closely provide air cover to ground operations,” Banitarafi said.

He added that the fighter jet enjoys advanced electronic equipment and it can carry various kinds of missiles and bombs that are designed and manufactured domestically and there will be no need to any foreign help.

Since the aircraft is indigenous, so it can be developed easily in cooperation with the country’s academic centers and universities, Banitarafi noted.

He added that the new Iranian fighter jet uses the fourth generation of military digital network and enjoys advanced equipment that are of great help to its pilot.

Iran Aviation Industries Organization head further said that after the operational tests, some changes will be made to the aircraft and it will enter the mass production stage.

He said that domestically manufacturing Kosar fighter jets will save Iran millions of dollars and will produce hundreds of jobs for Iranian youth.

