Iran independent of foreigners in making fighter jets: cmdr.

“Today we ourselves manufacture fighter jets completely from A to Z and we don’t need foreigners’ help even for a bit,” said Brigadier General Mohammad Hossein Dadras, the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on Tuesday.

The commander made the remarks while addressing a group of reporters in Tehran.

“Kowsar jet fighter is beyond comparison with its foreign counterpart and is brought much more up-to-date and more capable than its foreign copies. Also this new fighter is a touchstone proving that all our air-crafts which needed foreign services are now independent,” he underlined.

The commander added that to produce the engine of the fighter jet, the cooperation between Iran’s army and the ministry of defense and armed forces logistics went hand in hand.

He added that the new fighter jet is currently ass produced by Iran and monitoring the threats has helped the Establishment to make equipment meeting the threats.

The twin-engined, two-seat Kowsar jet was successfully ran through test-flights this morning in the presence of President Hassan Rouhani. The event was part of the programs planned to commemorate Iran’s Day of Defense Industry, during which the president is scheduled to deliver a speech.

‘Kowsar’ enjoys many advanced features including an indigenous avionic and fire-control system, multi-function digital displays, ballistic weapon calculator, an advanced HUD system to increase strike precision, and an advanced multifunction fire control radar to boost the identification of targets and threats.

‘Kowsar’ is an advanced fighter jet with a Close Air Support (CAS) role that has made Iran one of the few countries with the know-how of designing and manufacturing such jets equipped with 4th generation avionic and fire-control systems.

