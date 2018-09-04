Kosar fighter jet to join Iran Army Air Force in near future

Brigadier General Abdolkarim Banitorfi said that the recently-unveiled Kosar fighter jet will soon join the Iran Army Air Force.

Banitorfi said that the production line has been launched for the indigenous, advanced jet trainer Kosar, which was successfully test-flown on August 21 in the presence of President Hassan Rouhani.

He described the manufacturing of Kosar light attack and training jet as a turning point in the history of Iran's aviation.

Stating that the fighter jet is already approved by the Iran’s General Staff of the Armed Forces, he added that it was manufactured according to the needs of the Iranian armed forces.

