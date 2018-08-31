Iran soon to unveil advanced long-range missile, radar systems

“The country's air defense industry is completely indigenous and all necessary equipment is produced domestically," said Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard at the start of today’s Tehran Friday Prayers sermon, adding "by the end of this year, the country's most advanced domestic long-range radar and missile system will be unveiled and put into operation."

He added that the systems have been manufactured by young Iranian military experts.

“The enemies need to know that we will never let go of our right to strengthen our national military power,” Sabahifard said, adding “the Islamic Republic has always looked for security in the region and has never sought a war, but will give a decisive response to any threat.”

His remarks came as Iran successfully test-flown the first indigenous advanced light attack and training jet ‘Kosar’ on August 21. The twin-engined, two-seat Kosar jet enjoys many advanced features including an indigenous avionic and fire-control system, multi-function digital displays, ballistic weapon calculator, an advanced HUD system to increase strike precision, and an advanced multifunction fire control radar to boost the identification of targets and threats.

The jet will be mass-produced with one-seat and two-seat, the latter of which can be used for both military and training purposes.

KI/4389920