History taught us to be strong, or get crushed

The Iranian president made the remarks in a ceremony marking the National Day of Defense Industry. The event also featured the unveiling of the latest achievements in the defense sector, including the first homegrown fighter/trainer jet ‘Kosar’ which underwent its successful flight-tests today in the presence of President Rouhani.

“The past 40 years is a testament to the fact that we have not attacked any country, and if we really wanted to, we had some exceptional military-wise opportunities to take advantage of, but we didn’t do such a thing,” said President Rouhani, noting the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the unstable state of Iran's northern borders, or Iraq’s weakened state during Saddam’s attack on Kuwait.

“When Saddam attacked Kuwait and Iraq was almost under a global blockade, it was a critical situation that we could apparently use to our advantage and take down Iraq, but we let the opportunity go,” said Rouhani, stressing that Iran’s military strategy is not offensive, even when faced with a country that had previously waged an eight-year war against Iran.

He went on to add, “Iranians have always sought to have peaceful coexistence and interaction with other countries. In the recent years that terrorism had spread through the region, although it was not apparently a threat to Iran, but the Islamic Republic voluntarily rushed to assist the people of the region and had a major role in ridding the region of terrorists' presence."

President Rouhani described Iran’s defence readiness not meaning warmongering, but seeking sustainable peace and said: “Lack of defensive power means a green light to enemies and we are all responsible to protect Iranian nation’s security, power and dignity with the lowest price possible”.

Speaking at the ceremony of Defence Industry Day on Tuesday morning, President Hassan Rouhani said, “We are the people of peace and cooperation”, adding: “Discipline, training, faith and readiness of the armed forces must be at a level that enemies would not dare to commit any act of aggression”.

“Holding of Defence Industry Day in August of every year is very important because everybody can see the one-year achievements of the researchers in the defence industry,” added the President.

He also said: “History tells us that if we are not powerful and don’t follow our goals firmly, there are other than will defeat us”.

Stating that one cannot make sure that all human beings walk in the right path, Dr Rouhani added: “In addition to being in a critical geographical region, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been subject to Iranophobia during the past 40 years”.

He also said that in the past 40 years, Iran has proved that it is not seeking to exercise any act of aggression against any country, adding: “In critical points, Iran chose to help its neighbouring countries instead of invading them. For example, we have hosted many Iraqi and Kuwaiti refugees during Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait”.

“The Iranians have always sought to have peaceful coexistence and interaction with other countries. In the recent years that terrorism had spread through the region, although it was not apparently a threat to Iran, but the Islamic Republic of Iran voluntarily rushed to help the people of the region and had an effective role in clearing the countries of the region of terrorists”.

We are ready not for war, but for creating and preserving lasting peace, Rouhani stressed, adding that lack of preparedness means welcoming war; "if we fail to boost our deterrence, it's as good as giving the enemies the green light to invade our country," he added.

