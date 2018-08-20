Asian Games: Iran football loses to Myanmar, advances to next round

Zlatko Kranjcar’s men suffered a 2-0 defeat to their East Asian rival but, taking into account 3-0 victory of DPR Korea over Saudi Arabia, Iran managed to advance to the knockout round of competitions as the Group F leader.

The Iranian team conceded two goals at 56 and 68 minutes. However, they hadn’t any serious attempt to find the net of Myanmar and it seemed that they were happy with the result.

The first team of Group F will face the second team of Group E, which is currently South Korea.

KSA currently has the third rank of Group F and has a chance to advance to next round as the best third team, which is to be announced at the end of today’s matches.

Iran rival in the next round will be determined in the coming hours.

The 2018 Asian Games officially started on August 18 and wraps up on September 2 in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.

