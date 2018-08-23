Taekwondokas seize 2 more medals for Iran at Asian Games

In the final bout of Men’s -58kg, Iran’s Amir Mohammad Bakhshi was narrowly defeated by the world champion Daehoon Lee from South Korea 10-12 and received the silver medal on Thursday. Jordan’s Ahmad Abughaush and Kazakhstan’s Yerassyl Kaiyrbek were given the bronze medals of this category.

In Women’s -49kg, Iran’s Nahid Kiyani lost the semifinal match to Thailand’s Panipak Wongpattanakit and settled for the bronze medal. She had defeated rivals from Nepal and Philippine to reach the semifinal. The Thai athlete won the gold medal of the event after winning Uzbekistan’s Madinabonu Mannopova in the final match.

Accordingly, Taekwondo competitions of 2018 Asian Games ended with two gold, three silver and two bronze medals for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The 2018 Asian Games officially kicked off on August 18 in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang and will wrap up on September 2.

MAH/4382243/4382479