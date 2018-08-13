Syrian Army destroys terrorists’ hotbeds in Hama

SANA reporter said that army units operating in the direction of al-Ghab plain destroyed with a remote-controlled rocket terrorists’ car on Jisr al-Shoghour Bridge-al-Sarmaniyeh road, killing all terrorists on board, among them terrorist Abdul-Rahim al-Abdo.

The reporter added that the army artillery carried out intensified strikes on terrorist groups’ positions and on hotbeds of terrorists from Turkistan Party in the surroundings of Zaizoun and Qalidin towns in Hama northwestern countryside, injuring a number of terrorists, four of them are in critical condition.

SANA/MNA