Syrian army advances in Sweida, destroys ammunition depot in Hama

SANA reporter in Sweida said that army units, in cooperation with the supporting forces, advanced over an area of 1 km in the area of al-Safa hills, establishing control over strategic areas and many caves used by ISIL terrorists as fortified positions.

The reporter added that the new advancement came after violent clashes between army units backed by the supporting forces and terrorists, as scores of terrorists were killed and others were injured while the remnants fled away.

The reporter indicated that the army air force and artillery conducted precision bombardments against positions, dens and fortifications of ISIL terrorists in the depth of the rocky cliffs, inflicting heavy losses upon them amid a state of collapse among their ranks after destroying their defense lines and depriving them of their water resources.

Also, the army units carried out intensive strikes against fortified dens and gatherings of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization and the affiliated groups in Hama northern countryside.

SANA reporter in Hama said that an army unit destroyed an armored vehicle and an ammunition depot belonging to the so-called al-Ezza Brigades as scores of terrorists were killed and others were injured in al-Sayyad hill to the north of Kafr Zita town in the northern countryside.

The reporter added that an army unit destroyed shells launching pads that were used by terrorist organizations in targeting the residential areas.

Meanwhile, five terrorists were killed in precision strikes against their gatherings on the outskirts of Kafr Zita town which is considered as one of the main bastions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization, 38 km to the north of Hama city.

Terrorists Samer Swaidan and terrorist Abdul-Aziz Mu’ain Sbai’a were identified among the killed terrorists.

SANA/MNA