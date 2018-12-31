Syrian Army retaliates to terrorists’ breaches, attacks against military posts in Hama

SANA’s reporter said that army units positioned in Jourin carried out precise bombardments against positions of the “Turkistani Party” in the town of al-Ziyara in Hama northern countryside after many breaches and attacks by terrorists against military posts in the area.

The reporter indicated that army units positioned in al-Hamamyat and al-Maghir also targeted the night movements of “Jabhat al-Nusra” terrorists with machineguns in the surroundings of the villages of al-Jisat in Hama northern countryside and Tal al-Sakhir.

Meanwhile, other army units carried out combing operations with firearms at Shalyout village towards the positions of terrorists in al-Zaka village.

Army units positioned in the surroundings of Tal Bazam town carried out precise bombardments against fortifications and positions of terrorist groups affiliated to “Jabhat al-Nusra” terrorist organization in the surroundings of Mourek town in Hama northern countryside, according to the reporter.

The reporter added that scores of terrorists were killed in the bombardments and others were injured, in addition to destroying their fortified positions and equipment.

On Saturday, army units destroyed fortifications and gatherings of terrorist groups who tried to infiltrate from different directions towards military posts positioned in the surroundings of the safe villages and towns in Hama northern countryside to protect them from the attacks launched by terrorists.

