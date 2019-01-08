Syrian Army retaliates against terrorists’ breaches in Hama, inflicts losses upon them

SANA’s reporter in Hama said that an army unit positioned in Hama northern countryside to protect the civilians in the safe villages and towns retaliated with suitable weapons against terrorist groups which infiltrated from the direction of al-Dawrat valley to the east of al-Latamina town towards a military post in the area.

Scores of terrorists were killed and others were injured while the remnants fled away towards their dens and gatherings to the north.

In Hama northern countryside also, army units conducted concentrated bombardments against a terrorist group which tried to infiltrate from Mourek town, 30 km to the north of Hama city to attack one of the military posts.

A number of terrorists were killed in the bombardments and others were injured, in addition to destroying their weapons and ammunition.

On Monday, army units killed a number of terrorists and injured others after they tried to infiltrate from the directions of Ma’arkiba and al-Latamina towards a number of military posts and safe areas in Hama northern countryside, inflicting heavy losses upon them in the personnel and equipment.

