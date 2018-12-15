  1. Politics
15 December 2018 - 12:12

Syrian Army repels terrorists’ attacks on military points in Hama

HAMA, Dec. 15 (MNA) – Syrian Army units operating in Hama northern countryside repelled new attempts by terrorists to sneak to and attack military points in the vicinity of safe villages and towns in the area.

SANA reporter in Hama said an army unit positioned near Jourin town north of Hama carried out concentrated hits against hideouts and fortifications of the so-called ‘Turkistan Party’ terrorists after they attacked military points with explosive missiles, in a new violation of the demilitarized agreement in Idleb.

The army’s hits resulted in destroying terrorists’ positions and killing an unidentified number of them, the reporter said.

To the north of Mhardeh city, army units responded with intensive and concentrated strikes to attacks with automatic weapons by terrorist groups positioned in Tal-al-Sakhr area on military points in the area. The army operation destroyed one of the terrorists’ fortifications and killed all the terrorists inside it, added the reporter.

