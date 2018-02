HAMA, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Syrian Army units continued operations against remnants of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in Hama southeastern countryside.

SANA reporter in Hama said that army units, in cooperation with the supporting forces, on Monday carried out bombardments and airstrikes against positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in the area of Salem in Hama southeastern countryside, destroying their fortified positions, dens and military equipment.

SANA/MNA