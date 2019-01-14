  1. Politics
14 January 2019 - 14:43

Syrian Army retaliates to terrorists’ breaches in Hama

Syrian Army retaliates to terrorists’ breaches in Hama

HAMA , Jan. 14 (MNA) – Units of the Syrian Arab Army conducted on Sunday artillery strikes against terrorists’ positions and their movements in surroundings of a number of villages and towns in Hama northern countryside in retaliation to their violations of the demilitarized zone agreement.

SANA’s reporter said that army units detected a terrorist group affiliated with “al-Izza Brigades” that were trying to sneak from the surroundings of the Hasraya, al-Sakhir, and Kafar Zeita villages in Mharde northern countryside towards military points in the surroundings of the safe villages.

The army units dealt with them using concentrated artillery strikes , inflicting losses upon them.

About 30 km north of Hama city near the administrative border of Idleb southern countryside , an army unit also foiled an infiltration attempt by a terrorist group from Jabhat al-Nusra in the surroundings of Morek village , inflicting heavy losses upon them, the reporter added.

MNA/SANA

News Code 141497

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News