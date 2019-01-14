Syrian Army retaliates to terrorists’ breaches in Hama

SANA’s reporter said that army units detected a terrorist group affiliated with “al-Izza Brigades” that were trying to sneak from the surroundings of the Hasraya, al-Sakhir, and Kafar Zeita villages in Mharde northern countryside towards military points in the surroundings of the safe villages.

The army units dealt with them using concentrated artillery strikes , inflicting losses upon them.

About 30 km north of Hama city near the administrative border of Idleb southern countryside , an army unit also foiled an infiltration attempt by a terrorist group from Jabhat al-Nusra in the surroundings of Morek village , inflicting heavy losses upon them, the reporter added.

MNA/SANA