16 December 2018 - 10:05

Syrian Army carries out precision operations against terrorists’ movements in Hama

HAMA, Dec. 16 (MNA) – Units of the Syrian Army have conducted precision operations on the directions of movement and sneaking  of terrorists into the military posts centered in the vicinity of safe villages and towns  in the northern countryside of Hama.

SANA reporter said that army units positioned  near Jourin town , about 79 km north of Hama,  on Saturday carried out precision bombardment on  hotbeds and fortified positions of the so-called “Turkistan Party” on the direction of al-Zeyara and  Sermaniya  towns after tracking their movements within the demilitarized zone.

The army’s operation  resulted in destroying terrorists’ positions and wounding many of them, the reporter added.

On Friday, an army unit carried out concentrated hits against hideouts and fortified positions of the so-called ‘Turkistan Party’ terrorists on the direction of al-Zeyara  town, after they attacked military points with explosive missiles, in a new violation of the demilitarized agreement in Idleb.

SANA/MNA

You are replying to: .
