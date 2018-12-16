Syrian Army carries out precision operations against terrorists’ movements in Hama

SANA reporter said that army units positioned near Jourin town , about 79 km north of Hama, on Saturday carried out precision bombardment on hotbeds and fortified positions of the so-called “Turkistan Party” on the direction of al-Zeyara and Sermaniya towns after tracking their movements within the demilitarized zone.

The army’s operation resulted in destroying terrorists’ positions and wounding many of them, the reporter added.

On Friday, an army unit carried out concentrated hits against hideouts and fortified positions of the so-called ‘Turkistan Party’ terrorists on the direction of al-Zeyara town, after they attacked military points with explosive missiles, in a new violation of the demilitarized agreement in Idleb.

SANA/MNA