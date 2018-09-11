Syrian army destroys rocket launching pads for terrorists in Hama, Idleb

SANA’s reporter in Hama said an army unit carried out artillery strikes targeting the movements of a terrorist group on the road linking Qalaat al-Madiq and Shahshabo Mount in the far northwest of Hama, killing or injuring all the group’s members.

Terrorist Khaled al-Hussein aka “Abu Walid” was identified among the killed terrorists.

The reporter said that a number of terrorists’ dens and rocket launching pads were destroyed due to the army’s strikes on their fortified positions in the towns of al-Latamina and Kafer Zita in the northern countryside of Hama.

In the southern countryside of Idleb, terrorists in al-Habit town in Khan Shaikhoun area have suffered significant losses in arms and personnel as a result of army’s operations against their fortified points.

SANA/MNA