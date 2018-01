HAMA, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Units of the Syrian Arab Army regained on Sunday full control over four new villages in Hama northeastern countryside.

A military source told SANA that units of the army, in cooperation with the allied forces, continued their operations in Hama northeastern countryside and clashed with terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra, retaking the villages of Hajlieh, Toutah, Aneek, and Bajera.

The military operation ended up with the killing of large numbers of terrorists.

