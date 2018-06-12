Iran, Kyrgyzstan sign aviation MoU

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – A cooperation document on air transport was signed on Monday by the deputy heads of the Iran and Kyrgyzstan civil aviation organizations.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by vice president of Kyrgyzstan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) Chief Ali Abedzadeh, during a meeting held on Monday in Tehran.

Under the MoU, the two sides agreed to establish up to seven scheduled flights on a weekly basis.

Other provisions in the agreement include establishing direct flights between the two sides, having joint cooperation with Kyrgyzstan’s Sky KG Airline for launching scheduled flights, as well as renting aircraft.

MS/4318447