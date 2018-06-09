Tehran to hold 1st general aviation expo

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – The first edition of an international general aviation exhibition will be held in Tehran on 3-5 July, 2018.

The event, titled ‘International Specialized Flight Exhibition; Flight Bases and Recreational Aviation’ will be held on 3-5 July at Shahre Aftab International Exhibition Center in Tehran.

The exhibition, the first of its kind in Iran, aims to present the latest achievements and products in general aviation, introduce the existing and future capacities, exchange information and experiences among those active in this field, to learn about opportunities and threats, as well as to establish a constructive relation among producers, importers and consumers of general aviation.

The event will also attempt to introduce new technological projects, facilitate capital absorption, and promoting entrepreneurship.

Currently, 160 manufacturing, commercial, and specialized companies are active in general aviation industry in Iran. The companies’ export volume stands at over 20 million euros.

MS/4316063