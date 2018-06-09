Tehran-Sulaymaniyah flight to resume Sunday

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – Air flights between Sulaymaniyah and the Iranian capital Tehran will resume Sunday.

The first flight between the Iranian capital Tehran and Sulaymaniyah International Airport will be operated tomorrow at 11 a.m. (local time),” the airport’s director Taher Abdullah told Iraqi website Alghad Press on Saturday.

“There will be two flights a week between the two cities via Iran’s Mahan Air airline,” Abdullah said, adding that the flights will be only for transporting passengers, not goods.

Taher expected air flights between Tehran and Sulaymaniyah to surge in the near future with the anticipated increase in the number of passengers.

Obeying a notice from the Baghdad government in Sep. 2017, foreign airlines suspended flights to Erbil and Sulaymaniyah in the region. The notice was issued in retaliation for KRG’s move to hold an independence referendum.

Baghdad has, since then, demanded Kurdish authorities to hand over the management of the two airports to the federal government. But last month, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi decided to lift the air embargo on the two Kurdish airports.

LR/4316275