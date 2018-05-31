Iran, Uzbekistan to launch new flight routes

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhoundi told the media that Iran and Uzbekistan will open new flight routes between the two countries in the near future.

“Uzbek officials are calling for activating flight routes between Iran and Uzbekistan, which requires more efforts as this area is directly linked to tourism industry and visa issuance,” said Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhoundi, on Thursday.

The Iranian minister made the remarks on the sidelines of his meetings with Uzbek officials during his official visit to the Central Asian country.

“We have always witnessed old and deep relations between the two countries of Iran and Uzbekistan because the two nations are well familiar with each other historically,” he added.

He also extended gratitude to Uzbek official for showing warm hospitality in receiving Iranian delegation visiting Tashkent.

“We have managed to discuss many different issues and reach many agreements in this visit to Uzbekistan,” he recounted.

“On rail connections there have always been good relations between Iran and Uzbekistan and on road transit we have also exchanged views to remove barriers as much as possible to move matters forward,” highlighted Mr. Akhoundi.

“Air connection for both passenger and freight flights is an important issue for both nations and fortunately Uzbekistan's First Deputy PM Achilbay Rahmatov was firm to develop air transportation between the two countries,” he asserted.

YNG/4310864