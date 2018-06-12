US, North Korean leaders hold historic summit in Singapore

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a historic meeting in Singapore on June 12 in a bid to discuss efforts to denuclearize the Korean peninsula.

Pyongyang has reportedly demanded that in exchange, the US lift the sanctions against North Korea and establish diplomatic relations with the country.

Guardian has quoted Donald Trump as saying that the talks with Kim Jong-un have been “better than anybody could imagine”, as the two leaders came out of a “working lunch”.

Trump said that he and the North Korean leader were on the way to “a signing”, adding that he will announce what is going to be signed “in a couple of minutes”.

Meanwhile, Kim Jong-un said "many people in the world will think of this as a form of fantasy ... from a science fiction movie," according to his interpreter.

The summit takes place as Trump has recently withdrawn from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, a multilateral agreement that promised lifting of sanctions against Iran in exchange of putting limitations on Tehran’s nuclear program.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ghasemi on Monday warned North Korean leader not to trust Trump as the US has a history of “quitting treaties and violating their commitments”, referring to Trump’s unilateral pullout from the JCPOA and the return of US sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Foreign Minister Zarif also stressed Iran’s distrust in US' commitments, referring to Trump as the "habitual Deal-Breaker-in-Chief" in a tweet on Monday.

MS