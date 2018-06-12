Trump, Kim sign joint document at historic summit

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Leaders of United States and North Korea have signed what Trump described as a “very important” document following the conclusion of their historic summit in Singapore this morning.

The document was signed following a historic summit aimed at the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula in exchange for the lift of economic sanctions against Pyongyang and efforts to establish diplomatic relations between the two countries.

There were no immediate details on the contents of the document; however, Trump called it "comprehensive", saying that "both sides will be very impressed with the results."

The process of denuclearization would happen "very, very quickly”, Trump added.

Kim has been quoted as saying that the two leaders had "decided to leave the past behind. The world will see a major change."

According to photographs of the text signed by the two sides, Trump has vowed to provide security guarantees to the DPRK, while North Korea commits to “work towards” complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

The summit took place as Trump has recently withdrawn from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, a multilateral agreement that promised lifting of sanctions against Iran in exchange of putting limitations on Tehran’s nuclear program.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ghasemi on Monday warned North Korean leader not to trust Trump as the US has a history of “quitting treaties and violating their commitments.”

MS