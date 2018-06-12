VIDEO: Trump-Kim met in Singapore News ID: 4318813 - Tue 12 June 2018 - 09:49 Video Download 3 MB TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un met today at Singapore's Sentosa island. This is the first time that a sitting US president has met with a leader of North Korea. Related News Iran warns N Korea of US breach of promise US, North Korean leaders hold historic summit in Singapore Tags Donald Trump Kim Jung-un North Korea USA Comment * Name Email or Website * Your Comment * Please enter the correct answer 3 + 5 =
