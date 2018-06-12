Trump says Kim accepted invitation to visit White House

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – US President Trump said North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un has accepted his invitation to visit the White House sometime in the future, following the conclusion of their historic summit in Singapore this morning.

Trump also said that “at a certain time” he will travel to Pyongyang, adding “that will be a day that I look very much forward to, at the appropriate time.”

The announcement comes after the two sides held a historic summit in Singapore and signed a joint document on the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Trump has vowed to provide security guarantees to the DPRK, on the heels of his move to withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to which the US had vowed to remain fully committed.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ghasemi on Monday warned North Korean leader not to trust Trump as the US has a history of “quitting treaties and violating their commitments.”

MS