Iran warns N Korea of US breach of promise

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, warned North Korean government of US breach of promise of international treaties.

Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Ghasemi touched upon US pullout from JCPOA and the withdrawal of some European companies from Iran, saying “European companies have a 90-day and 120-day grace period until the re-imposition of sanctions; we should wait and see what is going to happen regarding Iran’s talks with foreign partners.”

Regarding the upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday, Ghasemi said “our principled position on the Korean Peninsula is clear; Islamic Republic of Iran seeks peace, stability and security in the region, and welcomes every step they take along this path.” However, he added, since US has a long history of broken promises of international treaties, we believe that the North Korean government should be cautious of US repetitive failures to fulfill its obligations and pledges.

Foreign Ministry spokesman noted that "optimistic look at the nature of US policy is beyond the bounds of possibility, and the recent violations also confirm this.”

We support lasting peace and security on the Korean Peninsula, however, we are pessimistic towards American treatment and behavior in international field, Ghasemi noted.

