Zarif hails 'respectful coop.' at SCO summit amid G7 infighting

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – Iranian diplomatic chief Mohmmad Javad Zarif hailed the 'respectful cooperation' among SCO member states against the backdrop of quarrels at the G7 summit.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif posted a tweet on Monday, describing the meetings of President Rouhani with other participating leaders on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in China as constructive.

“SCO Summit in China illustrated how fast the world is changing. Commitment to mutually beneficial cooperation, solid support for JCPOA and rejection of unilateralism. Pres. Rouhani had constructive meetings with many leaders, including substantive bilats with presidents Xi and Putin.”

Then half an hour later, he posted another tweet, referring to Trump as “Deal-Breaker-in-Chief." Mr. Zarif hailed the cooperative atmosphere of SCO Summit vis-à-vis the quarreling relationship in the G7 Summit in Quebec.

“While the G7 were busy fighting among themselves in Quebec—and unsuccessfully trying to appease the habitual Deal-Breaker-in-Chief—the SCO Summit in Qingdao illustrated something altogether different: respectful cooperation among nations committed to multilateralism," wrote Zarif in a tweet.

